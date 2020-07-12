Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 12, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 12, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Mayorsk,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske, Orikhove and Mayorsk,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove,

small arms – near Orikhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka and Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Maryinka and Avdyivka,

small arms – near Vodyane,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 3 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

