Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 13, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 13, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 16 the number of attacks, including the use of hard 152-mm and 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske and Orikhove,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske,

grenade launchers – near Orikhove, Luhanske and Hutyr Vilnuy,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove and Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Orikhove, Luhanske and Hutyr Vilnuy.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm artillery – near Avdyivka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka and Opytne,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Opytne,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka, Kamyanka, Vodyane and Novoselivka Druha,

large caliber machine guns – near Kamyanka, Vodyane and Novoselivka Druha,

small arms – near Avdyivka, Maryinka, Kamyanka, Vodyane and Novoselivka Druha,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 3 killed in actions and 8 wounded in actions.

(5) 6 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

