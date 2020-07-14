Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 18 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

small arms, grenade launchers of different systems and large caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve, where Ukrainian medic was killed and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded by Russian proxies during body recovery operation; bodies remaining on the palce up to now,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote cross point, Luhanske, Krymske and Orikhove,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Mayorsk,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk,

large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Maroysk,

small arms – near Mayorsk,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Sartany and Vodyane,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka and Pishchevik,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka, Kamyanka, Slavne and Pishchevik,

large caliber machine guns – near Pervomaysk, Avdyivka and Pishchevik,

small arms – near Pervomaysk, Kamyanka and Slavne,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: