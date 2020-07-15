Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 15, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 15, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 18 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Shumy and Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Shumy and Krymske,

small arms – near Shumy and Krymske,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

anti-tank missile complex – near Novomykhaylivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka, Vodyane, Maryinka, Hnutove and Talakivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Vodyane, Lebedynske and Berezove,

small arms – near Avdyivka and Vodyane,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 7 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: