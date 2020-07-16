Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 16, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 16, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Orikhove,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

APC – near Novoluhanske,

grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Orikhove,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske and Orikhove,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Talakivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka (2 times), Hnutove, Vodyane, Avdyivka and Talakivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Maryinka (2 times), Hnutove, Vodyane, Avdyivka and Talakivka.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

