Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 17, 2020

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.




(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novozvanivka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepylivka and Orikhove,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Prychepylivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove,

grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

small arms – near Prychepylivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (5 times),

anti-aircraft installations – near Vodyane (5 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (5 times), Opytne, Starognativka, Hnutove and Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (5 times), Opytne and Maryinka,

sniper fire – near Maryinka,

small arms – near Vodyane (5 times), Opytne, Starognativka, Hnutove and Avdyivka,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 5 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

