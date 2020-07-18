Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 18, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 18, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 18 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times),

anti-tank missile complex – near Luhanske,

large caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (2 times) and Luhanske,

APC – near Novotoshkivske (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

small arms – near Luhanske,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Talakivka, Avdyivka, Starognativka, Verkhnyotoretske, Maryinka, Kamyanka, Vodyane, Hnutove, Pishchevik and Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Talakivka, Avdyivka, Starognativka, Verkhnyotoretske, Maryinka, Kamyanka, Vodyane, Hnutove, Pishchevik and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Talakivka, Starognativka, Verkhnyotoretske, Avdyivka, Maryinka, Kamyanka, Vodyane, Hnutove, Pishchevik and Shyrokino,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 killed in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

