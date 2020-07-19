Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 19, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 19, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 18 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske,

large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Prychepylivka,

APC – near Novotoshkivske,

grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Prychepylivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoselivka Druha,

anti-tank missile complex – near Starognativka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Hnutove,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Talakivka, Starognativka, Novoselivka Druha and Vodyane,

APC – near Starognativka,

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka,

sniper fire – near Hnutove,

small arms – near Vodyane, Talakivka and Novoselivka Druha,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 killed in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

