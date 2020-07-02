Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 2, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove and Travneve,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Travneve,

small arms – near Orikhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pisky,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,

small arms – near Avdyivka,

(3) Russian forces losses in the war zone for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

