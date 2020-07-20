Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 17 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 152-mm and 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm artillery – near Luhanske (5 times),

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Luhanske (5 times) and Prychepylivka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (5 times) and Prychepylivka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (5 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (5 times),

grenade launchers – near Luhanske (5 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near

anti-tank missile complex – near

automatic easel grenade launchers – near

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (4 times),

APC – near

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (4 times), Avdyivka, Starognativka and Lebedynske,

sniper fire – near,

small arms – near Vodyane (4 times), Avdyivka and Talakivka,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 6 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Phtoto credits:

Tags: