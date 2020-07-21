Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 21, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 17 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Myronivsky,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Myronivsky, Orikhove and Novotoshkivske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove and Novotoshkivske,

large caliber machine guns – near Prychepylivka, Luhanske and Popasna,

grenade launchers – near Shumy (2 times), Prychepylivka, Luhanske and Popasna,

sniper fire – near Shumy (2 times),

small arms – near Shumy (2 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pavlopil, Starognativka, Maryinka, Shyrokino, Kamyanka, Hnutove, Vodyane and Opytne,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil, Starognativka, Maryinka, Shyrokino, Kamyanka, Hnutove, Vodyane and Opytne,

small arms – near Pavlopil, Starognativka, Maryinka, Shyrokino, Kamyanka, Hnutove, Vodyane and Opytne,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

