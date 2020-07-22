Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 9 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

automatic easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Hutyr Vilnuy,

grenade launchers – near Krymske,

sniper fire – near

small arms – near

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hnutove (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske and Vodyane,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pavlopil (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times),

APC – near Lebedynske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

