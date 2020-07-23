Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 15 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Mayorsk (25 mines released),

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

APC – near Krymske.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Bogdanivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka (2 times), Lebedynske, Vodyane, Pishchevyk, Talakivka and Starognativka,

large caliber machine guns – near Maryinka (2 times), Lebedynske, Vodyane, Pishchevyk, Talakivka, Bogdanivka and Starognativka,

UAV – near Bogdanivka,

small arms – near Bogdanivka.

(4) Russian forces losses in the war zone in easern Ukraine are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 4 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

