Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 24, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 24, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske,

large caliber machine guns – near Prychepylivka and Orikhove,

grenade launchers – near Prychepylivka and Orikhove,

small arms – near Prychepylivka and Orikhove,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka (2 times) and Hnutove,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Starognativka (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka (2 times),

small arms – near Starognativka (2 times).

(4) Russian forces losses for the lasy 24 hours are as follows: 2 wounded.

(5) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

