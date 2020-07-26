Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attacks in the North and East areas with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers as well as small arms. In particular, the enemy opened fire in Krymske, Prychepylivka, Troytske, Popasna, Novozvanivka, Novooleksandrivka, Orykhove, Avdyivka, Nevelske, Lebedynske, Opytne and Vodyane.

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the lasy 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

