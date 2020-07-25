Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Hytir Vilnuy,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske and Hytir Vilnuy,

(3) Russian hybrid forces launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Starognativka (3 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Starognativka (3 times),

grenade launchers – near Starognativka (3 times), Hnutove, Lebedynske, Pishchevik and Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka (3 times), Hnutove, Lebedynske, Pishchevik and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Hnutove, Lebedynske, Pishchevik and Shyrokino,

(4) Russian hybrid forces losses for the lasy 24 hours are as follows: 2 wounded.

(5) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

