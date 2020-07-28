Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 28, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces violated casefire regime in North and East area with the following types of weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane,

large caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne,

small arms – near Vodyane and Pivdenne,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the lasy 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: