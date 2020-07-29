Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 29, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 1 attack in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of easel anti-tank grenade launchers in the area of the settlement of Shumy.

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the lasy 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: