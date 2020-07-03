Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka,

grenade launchers – near Kamyanka and Vodyane,

large caliber machine guns – nearKamyanka, Vodyane and Nevelske,

small arms – near Nevelske and Vodyane,

(3) Russian forces losses in the war zone for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 wounded in actions.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

