Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 4, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 4, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 20 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (40 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne, Zalizne, Shumy, Orikhove, Novotoshkivske and Hutyr Vilnuy,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zaytseve, which killed one civilian,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Popsasna, Hutyr Vilnuy, Katerynivka and Orikhove,

small arms – near Popsasna, Hutyr Vilnuy, Katerynivka and Orikhove,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Avyivka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avyivka,

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka, Vodyane, Kamyanka, Starognativka and Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane, Kamyanka, Starognativka and Pisky.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

