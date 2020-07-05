Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in with the use of hard 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (3 times),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times), Orikhove and Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times), Orikhove and Krymske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske, Katerynivka and Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske, Katerynivka and Orikhove,

small arms – Krymske, Katerynivka and Orikhove,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Avyivka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avyivka,

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil and Hnutove,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil, Pishchevik and Hnutove,

sniper fire – near Pishchevik,

small arms – near Pavlopil, Pishchevik and Hnutove,

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 3 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

