Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 6, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 6, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in with the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka (3 times) and Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Maryinka (3 times), Novotroytske, Pavlopil and Shyrokino.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

