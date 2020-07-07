Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novgorodske,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novgorodske, Zaytseve and Pivdenne,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske,

grenade launchers – near Starognativka,

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka,

small arms – near Starognativka,

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

