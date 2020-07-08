Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Novoluhanske,

APC – near Novotoshkivske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske and Orikhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

anti-tank missile systems – near Bogdanivka suburbs,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil,

grenade launchers of different systems – near near Starognativka, Maryinka, Shyrokino, Vodyane, Pisky and Avdyivka,

small arms – near Starognativka, Maryinka, Shyrokino, Vodyane, Pisky and Avdyivka.

(4) 4 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: