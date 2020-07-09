Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 9, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 9, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Orikhove,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske and Novozvanivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (including shelling in the residential areas),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy, Novozvanivka, and Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy, Novozvanivka, and Orikhove,

UAVs – near Zaytseve,

small arms – near Novozvanivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Starognativka and Opytne,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka (2 times), Starognativka and Opytne,

small arms – near Avdyivka, Starognativka and Opytne,

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

