Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 1, 2021

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shumy, Hnutove,

anti-tank rocket systems – near

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Hnutove, Avdyivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hnutove,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk (2 times), Zaytseve,

high caliber machine guns – near Mayorsk (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (2 times),

UAVs – near Sarzhanivka,

small arms – Zolote-4,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian troops for the last day.

