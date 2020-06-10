Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 16 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka (3 times),
large caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino suburbs,
small arms – near Starognativka, Shyrokino suburbs and Avdyivka.
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske, Orikhove and Hutyr Vilnuy,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove and Hutyr Vilnuy,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Krymske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske (2 times), Shumy, Orikhove and Hutyr Vilnuy,
large caliber machine guns – near Krymske,
small arms – near Luhanske (2 times), Krymske, Shumy, Orikhove and Hutyr Vilnuy.
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 killed in actions and 4 wounded in actions.
(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
