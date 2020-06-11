Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire during attacks.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times and 27 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times).

grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Avdyivka (2 times),

UAV -near Taramchuk,

small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (2 times),

APC – near Luhanske (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy (4 times), Luhanske (2 times), Troytske and Popasna,

large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (2 times), Hutyr Vilnuy (4 times), Troytske and Popasna,

small arms – near Troytske and Popasna.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 2 killed in actions.

(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

