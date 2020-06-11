Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire during attacks.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times and 27 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times).
grenade launchers – near Maryinka,
large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Avdyivka (2 times),
UAV -near Taramchuk,
small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (2 times),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (2 times),
APC – near Luhanske (2 times),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy (4 times), Luhanske (2 times), Troytske and Popasna,
large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (2 times), Hutyr Vilnuy (4 times), Troytske and Popasna,
small arms – near Troytske and Popasna.
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 2 killed in actions.
(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
Photo credits:Tags: avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR hutir vilnuy krasnogorivka luhansk oblast novomykhaylivka NSC orikhove pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine verkhnyotoretske war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve