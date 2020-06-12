Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 12, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 12, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 16 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire during attacks.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka (3 times), Pavlopil and Hnutove,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhailivka (2 times) and Novotroytske,
grenade launchers – near Maryinka (3 times),
large caliber machine guns – nearMaryinka (3 times), Novomykhailivka (2 times) and Pavlopil,
sniper fire – near Chermalyk,
UAV – near Pavlopil,
small arms – near Novomykhailivka (2 times) and Novotroytske,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times) and Krymske,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,
APC – near Krymske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Novooleksandrivka and Luhanske,
large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove (2 times), Krymske, Novooleksandrivka Luhanske and Hutyr Vilnuy,
small arms – near Orikhove (2 times) and Krymske,
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 8 killed in actions and 8 wounded in actions.
(5) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
