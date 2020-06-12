Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 12, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 12, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 16 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire during attacks.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka (3 times), Pavlopil and Hnutove,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhailivka (2 times) and Novotroytske,

grenade launchers – near Maryinka (3 times),

large caliber machine guns – nearMaryinka (3 times), Novomykhailivka (2 times) and Pavlopil,

sniper fire – near Chermalyk,

UAV – near Pavlopil,

small arms – near Novomykhailivka (2 times) and Novotroytske,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times) and Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

APC – near Krymske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novooleksandrivka and Luhanske,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove (2 times), Krymske, Novooleksandrivka Luhanske and Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Orikhove (2 times) and Krymske,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 8 killed in actions and 8 wounded in actions.

(5) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Photo credits:

Tags: