Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm grenade launchers – near Pishchevik,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pishchevik,
grenade launchers – Avdyivka (2 times),
large caliber machine guns – Avdyivka (2 times), Pishchevik and Maryinka,
sniper fire – near Maryinka,
small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Pishchevik,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novozvanivka,
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Orikhove,
APC – near Krymske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Novooleksandrivka and Luhanske,
large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove,
small arms – near Orikhove,
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 killed in actions.
(5) No losses among Ukrainian servicemen reported for the last 24 hours.
