Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm grenade launchers – near Pishchevik,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pishchevik,

grenade launchers – Avdyivka (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – Avdyivka (2 times), Pishchevik and Maryinka,

sniper fire – near Maryinka,

small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Pishchevik,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novozvanivka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

APC – near Krymske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novooleksandrivka and Luhanske,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove,

small arms – near Orikhove,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 killed in actions.

(5) No losses among Ukrainian servicemen reported for the last 24 hours.

