Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 18, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 18, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Novotroytske, Pisky, Nevelske and Pishchevik,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Opytne and Avdyivka,
grenade launchers – Pishchevik,
large caliber machine guns – Pishchevik and Avdyivka,
APC – near Avdyivka,
sniper fire – near Popasna,
small arms – near Avdyivka,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove,
large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove and Luhanske,
sniper fire – near Orikhove,
small arms – near Orikhove, Luhanske and Shumy,
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 wounded in actions.
(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded actions for the last 24 hours.