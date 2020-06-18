Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 18, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 18, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Novotroytske, Pisky, Nevelske and Pishchevik,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Opytne and Avdyivka,

grenade launchers – Pishchevik,

large caliber machine guns – Pishchevik and Avdyivka,

APC – near Avdyivka,

sniper fire – near Popasna,

small arms – near Avdyivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove and Luhanske,

sniper fire – near Orikhove,

small arms – near Orikhove, Luhanske and Shumy,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded actions for the last 24 hours.

