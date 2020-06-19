Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 19, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 19, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,
forbidden 82-mm grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Maryinka,
grenade launchers – Avdyivka and Maryinka,
large caliber machine guns – Avdyivka,
sniper fire – near Avdyivka,
small arms – near Avdyivka and Maryinka,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (7 mines released),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske (2 times) and Orikhove (3 times),
large caliber machine guns – near Krymske (2 times) and Orikhove (3 times),
small arms – near Krymske and Orikhove (3 times).
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: no losses.
(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded actions for the last 24 hours.