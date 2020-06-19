Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 19, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 19, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

forbidden 82-mm grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

grenade launchers – Avdyivka and Maryinka,

large caliber machine guns – Avdyivka,

sniper fire – near Avdyivka,

small arms – near Avdyivka and Maryinka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (7 mines released),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske (2 times) and Orikhove (3 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske (2 times) and Orikhove (3 times),

small arms – near Krymske and Orikhove (3 times).

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: no losses.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: