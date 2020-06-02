Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 2, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 2, 2020

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 2, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.




(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Hnutove (2 times),

UAV fire – near Hnutove (2 times).

(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2020 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?