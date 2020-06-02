Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 2, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 2, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers – near Hnutove (2 times),
UAV fire – near Hnutove (2 times).
(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 wounded in actions.
(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.