Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 2, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 2, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novgorodske (3 times),
anti-tank rocket systems – near
automatic easel grenade launchers – near
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novgorodske (3 times),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near ,
high caliber machine guns – near Novgorodske (3 times), Katerynivka,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Katerynivka,
UAVs – near
small arms – Katerynivka, Pisky,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian troops for the last day.