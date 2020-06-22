Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks with the use o forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

anti-tank guided missile Kornet of 152-mm caliber – near Berdyanske cross point,

forbidden 120-mm grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times),

anti-tank missile complex – near Starognativka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka,

large caliber machine guns – Avdyivka (3 times),

APC – near Avdyivka (3 times),

small arms – near Avdyivka (3 times) and Starognativka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske, Zalizne and Shumy,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske, Krymske, Zalizne and Shumy,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske, Zalizne and Shumy,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske (2 times) and Orikhove (3 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske (2 times) and Orikhove (3 times),

small arms – near Krymske and Orikhove (3 times).

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded actions for the last 24 hours.

