Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 16 the number of attacks with the use of hard 122-mm artillery as well as forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

anti-tank guided missile Kornet of 152-mm caliber – near Shyrokino,

forbidden 120-mm grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novomykhaylivka,

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil, Maryinka suburbs and Starognativka,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil, Maryinka suburbs and Starognativka,

small arms – near Pavlopil,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (36 mines released), Hutyr Vilnuy (3 times), Novotoshkivske, Katerynivka and Orikhove,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (3 times) and Novgorodske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy (3 times), Katerynivka and Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy (3 times), Orikhove and Popasna,

small arms – near Orikhove and Popasna.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded actions for the last 24 hours.

