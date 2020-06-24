Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 24, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 24, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,
large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil,
small arms – near Pavlopil,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove and Luhanske,
large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove and Luhanske,
small arms – near Orikhove and Luhanske.
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.