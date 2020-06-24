Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 24, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 24, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil,

small arms – near Pavlopil,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove and Luhanske,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove and Luhanske,

small arms – near Orikhove and Luhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

