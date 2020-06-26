Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka suburbs and Novomykhaylivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino,

small arms – near Maryinka suburbs and Novomykhaylivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymse,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near near Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times),

small arms – near near Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times) and Krymske.

(4) Russian forces losses in the war zone for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: