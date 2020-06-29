Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 29, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka, Vodyane and Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka, Vodyane and Avdyivka,

small arms – near Starognativka, Vodyane and Avdyivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Luhansk (3 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Myronivske,

manual easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhansk (3 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Luhansk (3 times) and Novozvanivka,

small arms – near Luhansk (3 times) and Novozvanivka,

(4) Russian forces losses in the war zone for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

