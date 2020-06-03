Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 3, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 155-mm artillery and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk, Novozvanivka and Hutyr Vilnuy,
small arms – near Mayorsk, Novozvanivka and Hutyr Vilnuy,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 155-mm artillery – near Starognativka,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times), Bodganivka and Starognativka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times)and Vodyane,
large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Vodyane,
sniper fire – near Maryinka,
small arms – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Vodyane,
(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 1 killed in actions.
