Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 3, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 155-mm artillery and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk, Novozvanivka and Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Mayorsk, Novozvanivka and Hutyr Vilnuy,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 155-mm artillery – near Starognativka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times), Bodganivka and Starognativka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times)and Vodyane,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Vodyane,

sniper fire – near Maryinka,

small arms – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Vodyane,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 1 killed in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

