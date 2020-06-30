Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 30, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

anti-tank missile complex – near Berezove,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Berezove and Maryinka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka,

large caliber machine guns – near Berezove, Maryinka and Starognativka,

sniper fire – near Maryinka,

small arms – near Starognativka, Vodyane and Avdyivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske and Luhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pivdenne,

large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times),

small arms – near Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times) and Pivdenne,

(4) Russian forces losses in the war zone for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

