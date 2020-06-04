Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 4, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 4, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

APC fire – near Pavlopil (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times), Bogdanivka and Shyrokino,

(3) Russian forces losses for the last day: 1 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: