Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 14 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka,
anti-tank missile complex – near Chermalyk (2 times), Kamyanka (2 times), Pavlopil and Bogdanivka,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Kamyanka (2 times) and Pavlopil,
grenade launchers – near Kamyanka (2 times) and Pavlopil,
large caliber machine guns – near Chermalyk (2 times) and Bogdanivka,
small arms – near Avdyivka,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (3 times),
large caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (3 times), Orikhove (2 times) and Novgorodske,
small arms – near Orikhove (2 times).
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.