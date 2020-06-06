Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 6, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 6, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka (2 times), Avdyivka, Opytne and Pavlopil,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,
large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Opytne, Shyrokino and Pavlopil,
small arms – near Avdyivka and Shyrokino,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (3 times) and Pivdenne,
large caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (3 times), Orikhove (2 times), Novooleksandrivka, Hutyr Vilnuy and Novgorodske,
small arms – near Novoluhanske (3 times), Novooleksandrivka, Hutyr Vilnuy and Pivdenne.
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 killed in actions.
(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR hutir vilnuy krasnogorivka luhansk oblast novomykhaylivka NSC orikhove pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine verkhnyotoretske war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve