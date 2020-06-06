Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 6, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 6, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka (2 times), Avdyivka, Opytne and Pavlopil,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Opytne, Shyrokino and Pavlopil,

small arms – near Avdyivka and Shyrokino,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (3 times) and Pivdenne,

large caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (3 times), Orikhove (2 times), Novooleksandrivka, Hutyr Vilnuy and Novgorodske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske (3 times), Novooleksandrivka, Hutyr Vilnuy and Pivdenne.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 killed in actions.

(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: