Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Opytne, Starognativka (over 30 mines released) and Hnutove,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hnutove,

anti-tank missile complex – near Bogdanivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near

large caliber machine guns – near Maryinka, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,

small arms – near Maryinka, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske (3 times) and Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (3 times), Pivdenne (2 times) and Orikhove,

small arms – near Luhanske (3 times), Pivdenne (2 times) and Orikhove,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 killed in actions.

(5) 5 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

