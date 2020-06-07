Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Opytne, Starognativka (over 30 mines released) and Hnutove,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hnutove,
anti-tank missile complex – near Bogdanivka,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near
large caliber machine guns – near Maryinka, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,
small arms – near Maryinka, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne (2 times),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske (3 times) and Orikhove,
large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (3 times), Pivdenne (2 times) and Orikhove,
small arms – near Luhanske (3 times), Pivdenne (2 times) and Orikhove,
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 1 killed in actions.
(5) 5 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.