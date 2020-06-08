Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Opytne, Starognativka (over 30 mines released) and Hnutove,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske (2 times) and Hutyr Vilnuy,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (2 times) and Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Krymske (2 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Shyrokino,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times).

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No losses among Ukrainian servicemen reported for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

