Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 9, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 9, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotroytske,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske and Maryinka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane and Bogdanivka,
small arms – near Bogdanivka.
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka suburb,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove, Hutyr Vilnuy and Travneve,
large caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
small arms – near Orikhove, Hutyr Vilnuy, Travneve and Novoluhanske (2 times),
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 3 killed in actions.
