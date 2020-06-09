Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of June 9, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 9, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotroytske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske and Maryinka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane and Bogdanivka,

small arms – near Bogdanivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka suburb,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove, Hutyr Vilnuy and Travneve,

large caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

small arms – near Orikhove, Hutyr Vilnuy, Travneve and Novoluhanske (2 times),

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours: 3 killed in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

