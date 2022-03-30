Office of the Attorney General of Ukraine made public data on terrible losses among children that Ukraine is suffered so far in the full-scale war started by Russia since February 24, 2022.







These data are not final, as it is impossible to inspect the sites of shelling in areas of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories.

145 children died as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine.

222 children were injured during full-scale hostilities in Ukraine led by Russia.

This is the data as of the morning of March 30, 2022.

The most children suffered in the following regions: Kyiv – 69, Kharkiv – 49, Donetsk – 54, Chernihiv – 39, Mykolaiv – 30, Luhansk – 28, Zaporizhia – 22, Kherson – 25, Sumy – 16, Zhytomyr – 15 and the capital – 16.

It is also known that another 210 children died during the siege of Mariupol as of March 27, 2022.

The bombing and shelling damaged 790 educational institutions. 75 of them were completely destroyed. The worst situation is in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv.

To this end, 1/2 of all children in Ukraine have been forces to leave their homes and became internally displaced inside the county or as refugees went abroad.

