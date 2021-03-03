Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 3, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 3, 2021

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 3, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.




(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 1 attack in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

Russian UAV – near the village of Zhovte,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?