Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 1, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 1, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pishchevyk,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Verkhnyotoretsk,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pishchevyk,
grenade launchers – near Pishchevyk, Shyrokino, Vodyane,
high caliber machine guns – near Pishchevyk, Shyrokino, Vodyane,
sniper fire – near Pishchevyk,
small arms – near Pishchevyk, Shyrokino, Vodyane,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours. R.I.P!avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR hutir vilnuy krasnogorivka luhansk oblast novomykhaylivka NSC orikhove pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine verkhnyotoretske war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve